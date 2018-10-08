Bihar storm into quarterfinals of Vijay Hazare Trophy, Uttrakhand beat Arunachal Pradesh

Capping a successful return from an 18-year exile, Bihar stormed into the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals with a nine-wicket thrashing of Mizoram here Monday.

Bihar concluded the league stage with an unassailable 30 points and grabbed the solitary qualifying berth from the spot from the plate group.

Bihar captain Keshav Kumar (4/21) triggered the collapse before left-arm spinner Ashutosh Aman stole the limelight with scintillating figures of 4-2-2-3, as Mizoram folded for 83 in 27.2 overs after electing to bat at the Motibaug Stadium.

Bihar cruised home in 15.4 overs with opener Vikash Ranjan remaining unbeaten on 59 on the way to registering their seventh win from eight matches with one being a washout.

Bihar who last played Ranji Trophy plate group in the 2003-04 season returned to the domestic fold after a Supreme Court order in January this year.

At Nadiad, Uttarakhand registered a commanding 108-run win over Arunachal Pradesh but it was insufficient as they finished two points behind Bihar, having lost to them in the group league stage.

Summarised scores:

At Anand: Puducherry 324/5; 50 overs (Paras Dogra 136 not out, Rohit D 55, Abhishek Nayar 50) beat Meghalaya 250/5; 50 overs (Yogesh Nagar 109 not out) by 74 runs.

At Nadiad: Uttarakhand 264; 49.4 overs (Saurabh Rawat 67, Malolan Rangarajan 50; Sams Alam 2/39, Sandeep Thakur 2/41, Kshitiz Sharma 2/45) beat Arunachal Pradesh 156/9; 50 overs (Akhilesh Sahani 41; Rajat Bhatia 3/17, Malolan Rangarajan 2/12, Mayank Mishra 2/26) by 108 runs.

At Vadodara: Mizoram 83; 27.2 overs (Akhil Rajput 43; Keshav Kumar 4/21, Ashutosh Aman 3/2) lost to Bihar 87/1; 15.4 overs (Vikash Ranjan 59 not out) by nine wickets.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 23:31 IST