'Black day for Pakistan cricket. These players only want money': Ex-PAK star unleashes scathing tirade on Rizwan and co.

Pakistan’s forgettable tour of New Zealand ended on a bitter note with a 43-run defeat in the third and final ODI at Eden Park, prompting former cricketer Basit Ali to unleash a furious tirade against the team’s performance, leadership, and mentality. Pakistans Akif Javed (C) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls during the third one day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan (AFP)

With the match reduced to 42 overs per side due to a wet outfield, New Zealand posted 264/8, led by half-centuries from Rhys Mariu (58) and Michael Bracewell (59), and a solid contribution from Daryl Mitchell, who crossed the 2,000-run mark in ODIs. Ben Sears then tore through Pakistan’s batting with figures of 5/34, as the visitors were bowled out for 221 despite a promising start.

Pakistan’s chase was marred by an early injury to opener Imam-ul-Haq, who retired hurt after a throw hit him on the helmet grill in the third over. Despite steady middle-order contributions from Babar Azam (half-century), Abdullah Shafique (33), and Mohammad Rizwan (37), the team collapsed in the final stretch.

Basit Ali, reacting strongly to the performance, described the day as “the black day in Pakistan cricket,” stating on his YouTube channel:

“In my eyes, today was the black day in Pakistan cricket. Even for those who left the game. When Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis used to bowl, the New Zealand batters couldn't move their foot. Now, they're doing commentary and criticising us. They were laughing at us when Pakistan sent Usman Khan as concussion substitute,” said Basit.

The former batter didn’t hold back in criticising Mohammad Rizwan’s leadership, questioning his game sense and control during key moments.

"Where was Rizwan (when Imam left the field)? His captaincy was so bad, he doesn't even know who to bowl at what overs. It's like school cricket," said the former player.

Major claim on Imam

Basit also expressed frustration over Imam-ul-Haq’s decision to leave the field post-injury, implying it was an act of self-preservation.

"Imam got scared after being hit and walked off. He just wanted to save himself. Does he think we can't see? All of these players want money. It's the tragedy of Pakistan cricket. There's no one to replace them. Even if you sit out in one series, you can come back in the next.”

Pakistan’s tour ended with a 4-1 loss in the T20I series and a 3-0 whitewash in the ODIs – an outcome that has left fans and former players deeply disillusioned.