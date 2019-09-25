Board President’s XI vs South Africa: All you need to know about practice Test

cricket

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:45 IST

Rohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav will be under the spotlight when Board President’s XI faces South Africa in the lone three-day tour game in Vizianagaram on Thursday. Rohit, who will the most likely choice for the opening spot in the upcoming Test series, will be leading the team and the selectors have given the opportunity to cement his place in the Test side and become a permanent feature in all the three formats by moving him to the top of the order. Umesh will also be looking to produce a good show in the series after he was named as replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah. The team will also feature other Test team regulars namely Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari.

When and what time will the Board Presidents XI vs South Africa, 3-day practice Test start?

The Board Presidents XI vs South Africa, 3-day practice Test will start on September 26 at 9:00 AM IST.

READ: Opener Rohit Sharma big focus as Board President’s XI take on SA

Where will the Board Presidents XI vs South Africa, 3-day practice Test be held?

The Board Presidents XI vs South Africa will be held at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex,Vizianagaram.

What are the squads for the Board Presidents XI vs South Africa, 3-day practice Test?

Board President’s XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, AR Easwaran, Karun Nair, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Ishan Porel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav

South Africa Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 20:42 IST