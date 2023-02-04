Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Greg Chappell says 'India are more vulnerable at home' against Australia. Here's why

Australia have the odds stacked up against them as they look to reverse a rather worrying trend when they face India in a four-match Test series starting on February 8 in Nagpur. They are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive series defeat to India in Test cricket, having lost in their last tour of the country and then suffering consecutive losses at home in 2018/19 and 2020/21.

Test series wins in India have been rare to come by for Australia, with their last win coming back in 2004/05 and that was also just their fourth victory in the country overall. It was also their first series win in India since 1969/70. However, former Australia captain Greg Chappell, who also coached India between 2005 and 2007, feels that the team has a good chance of winning this time around considering the injuries to key players that the hosts have suffered.

"Australia can win this series. India are more vulnerable at home than they have been for some time due to injuries to key players like Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. They will rely heavily on Virat Kohli,” said Chappell in a column for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Chappell said that the Australians have to be alive to situations where the game doesn't seem to be going anywhere. He said that attrition takes a huge toll on visiting teams in India, adding that if the Indians are in the contest on Day 5, they will win.

"Visiting teams are often fooled by a game that seems to be going nowhere but suddenly changes at a frenetic pace. The Indians are used to this, so Australia will need to adapt quickly with mind, bat and ball. Attrition takes a huge toll on touring teams. If India are in the contest on day five, they will win,” Chappell said. The first Test of the much-anticipated series will be played in Nagpur from February 8 after which the second Test will be hosted in New Delhi from February 17. The tour then moves to the picturesque Dharamsala where the third Test will take place from March 1 and the fourth Test will be played in Ahmedabad from March 9.

