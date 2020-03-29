Brad Hogg picks four best fast bowlers of the world currently

cricket

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 18:46 IST

The game of cricket has usually been dominated by the batsmen. Bowlers haven’t quite got the due credit with batsmen getting the plaudits. But the role of the bowlers cannot be ignored. Fast bowlers are vital cogs in all the teams’ arsenal.

Recently, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg was asked who are his four favourite fast bowlers in the world. With the world forced to sit at home and self isolate due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Hogg has been taking questions from the fans on his Twitter account.

Hogg picked Australian fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Kiwi pacer Trent Boult.

Cummins, Starc, Bumurah and Boult. These four are the ones who can perform at the highest level in all formats. #hoggytime https://t.co/sMzBoo0JxM — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 26, 2020

Yesterday, Hogg talked about his pick for the three best powerplay players in the IPL. He picked David Warner, Suresh Raina, and Jos Buttler as the three best powerplay players in the league. Hogg said that Warner is strong on both sides of the field and still complements his abilities with diligent running between the wickets.

His second pick was Suresh Raina due to his ability to pick specific bowlers to target and revitalize CSK’s innings when they are in trouble.

Hogg’s last pick was Rajasthan Royals’ Buttler due to his innovative shots. He likes Buttler’s thinking of piercing the field rather than going for the big hits.

Another fan asked Hogg about MS Dhoni’s future on Twitter. “What u think, If IPL 2020 cancelled, Dhoni should retire from international cricket,” a Twitter user named Prashant Kumar Mahto asked the former Australia allrounder. In his reply, Hogg said that he feels Dhoni may still have one more burst for India.

“Speculation, I don’t think he will announce it, he seems pretty calm about things & moves onto the next thing he needs to accomplish,” Hogg wrote. “It’s been an entertaining career, let’s enjoy what he has done! I feel he may have one more burst in the next 2 years for India,” he added.