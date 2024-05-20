New Delhi [India], : West Indies opener Brandon King will lead the Caribbean squad in their upcoming T20I series against South Africa, as their full-time skipper Rovman Powell will take part in the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs with the Rajasthan Royals . Brandon King to lead Windies against Proteas in T20I series in absence of Rovman Powell

Powell is one of many players who will be busy playing in IPL 2024 or rested before taking part in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. For example, Andre Russell , Shimron Hetmyer , Alzarri Joseph and Sherfane Rutherford will stay in India for the T20 tournament.

While Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran and Delhi Capitals' Shai Hope are being rested, if RCB and KKR fail to reach the IPL 2024 final, then Joseph and Rutherford will be added to the West Indies' T20I squad against South Africa.

King had been in line to lead West Indies A on the recent tour of Nepal before he was ruled out through injury, with Roston Chase taking over.

The lead selector, Desmond Haynes said the series against South Africa will be their last competitive matches before the T20 World Cup.

"These are among the last competitive T20 international matches before the start of the World Cup. Players have the opportunity to fine-tune their skills and ensure they are as prepared as they can be for the World Cup, whether they are in the final squad or reserve pool," Haynes was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said the team has completed a high-intensity training camp in Antigua.

"We have not played together as a team since the Australia series, but we just completed a very high-intensity training camp in Antigua. Now we have the chance to integrate some of our players returning from the IPL and build some momentum as a group going into the World Cup," Sammy said.

In the upcoming series against the Proteas, pacer Shamar Joseph can make his T20I debut for the Caribbeans, he was also included in the World Cup 2024 squad.

After facing South Africa, the West Indies will take on Australia in a warm-up match on May 30.

West Indies squad for T20I series vs South Africa: Brandon King , Roston Chase, Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Mathew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh.

