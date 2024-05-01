Brett Lee reacts after Mayank Yadav walks off having bowled just 1.4 overs: 'Only person paying the price is...'

Legendary Australian bowler Brett Lee slammed the management team of the Lucknow Super Giants over Mayank Yadav’s persisting injury in the Indian Premier League 2024. Lee came up with the statement after the youngster was forced to retire amid his spell where he walked off the field without completing his fourth over against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Ekana Stadium. Brett Lee added that the mismanagement is likely to cost Mayank, and his World Cup spot might also be at risk(Getty Images-AFP)

Yadav, who had stunned the batsmen this season after clicking deliveries past 150 km/hr was out for five games before featuring against MI. Justin Langer, LSG’s head coach revealed that the young gun was ‘sore in the same spot’. The Aussie, who was an electrifying pacer himself, cited the poor management by the LSG including their medical staff after the youngster was forced to walk back in the very first match after injury.

"A side strain or whatever they're calling it, normally takes at least four to six weeks to even come right. We don't know the depths of how big a strain it was but for somebody who is pushing the limits of their body by bowling 150 kmph, that's not good management at all. His first game coming back and getting injured, has to directly be on the leadership and the medical staff of the Lucknow Super Giants," Lee, who is a Jio Cinema Expert said.

The Australian legend added that the mismanagement is likely to cost the 21-year-old, and his World Cup spot might also be at risk. He also emphasised the need for the right advice for the electrifying pacer. "The only person who has to pay this price is this poor young guy Mayank, who is just electric. Everyone in the IPL has loved seeing what he's brought... You wish he got the right advice, so he doesn't have to go through and absorb this. Now, it's most probably going to mean that he's going to miss out on the World Cup if there's an injury that might come up," he said.

Mayank garnered attention in IPL 2024 after picking six wickets in the first two matches before pulling out due to abdominal soreness. On his comeback trail against the Mumbai Indians, he was able to pick a wicket after conceding 31 runs in 3.1 overs. However, he once again experienced pain in his abdominal area due to which he was forced to pull out.