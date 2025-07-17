Broad ‘surprised’ by Yashasvi Jaiswal, drops cold verdict with ‘Sehwag, Warner’ parallel: ‘60/0 or 10/1, game is done’

India’s hopes of chasing down 193 in the third Test at Lord’s suffered a jolt right at the top, when Yashasvi Jaiswal fell cheaply to Jofra Archer. Attempting to pull a short ball, Jaiswal got a top edge that ballooned into the hands of wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. While the intent was there, the decision to play the pull shot instead of relying on his trusted cut raised eyebrows, especially in a low-scoring chase. The early blow gave England the opening they needed, and they never looked back. Beckenham: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during a training session ahead of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England(PTI)

Stuart Broad didn’t hold back in his assessment of the moment, calling it a momentum-shifting dismissal.

“So Jaiswal getting out, really bad shot, I’m surprised. He just didn’t look to cut it over the off-side, suddenly England are like okay, we are in. He is the player who moves the scoreboard forward,” Broad said on the For The Love Of Cricket podcast.

Emphasising how such aggressive openers can change the course of small targets, Broad added, “In a low chase, when you are defending, if you come to bowl and you’ve got a Sehwag, Warner, the opening batters that can take the game away from you and they up 60 for none or one off ten, the game is sort of done.”

Following Jaiswal’s dismissal, Karun Nair tried to apply himself, but his cautious style allowed England to dictate the tempo.

“As soon as Karun Nair came in, he is someone who plays each ball on merit, then England could control it and set attacking fields, create pressure. So I thought that was a really big moment. England making that breakthrough early, Jaiswal gone,” Broad said, highlighting how the early breakthrough gave England the upper hand.

England beat India's grit

That evening, England’s bowlers capitalised, taking four wickets and putting India on the back foot. Brydon Carse struck twice to tighten the screws, before Jofra Archer returned on the final morning to remove Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar in quick succession.

Though Ravindra Jadeja fought valiantly with the tail, the damage was irreversible. India were eventually bowled out 22 runs short, handing England a dramatic win and a 2-1 lead in the series.