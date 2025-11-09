Brother’s sacrifice inspired Deepti Sharma’s vow as World Cup star’s words left him in tears: ‘I consider myself lucky…’

A common thread ran through every response from players and support staff after India clinched the historic Women’s World Cup in Navi Mumbai last week. They wanted to end decades of struggle in Indian women’s cricket. They wanted to answer the heartbreaks of recent years. They wanted to win it for the billion Indians who had hoped and prayed with them. The result was the dawn of a new era. Deepti Sharma was adjudged Player of the Tournament at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2025(HT_PRINT)

For Deepti Sharma, the drive stemmed not only from the heartbreak of 2017, when India narrowly lost to England, but also from a deeper personal motivation. The star all-rounder went on to win Player of the Tournament with a brilliant campaign, including a five-wicket haul and a fifty in the final.

Speaking to the ICC, Deepti opened up about the sacrifices her brother made to help her achieve her dream. Sumit had left his corporate job decades ago to become her full-time mentor. Her stellar performance was a vindication of his decision, and he was moved to tears as India lifted the World Cup, riding on Deepti’s heroics.

“I started playing cricket because of my brother. He made a lot of sacrifices for me; he left his job so that I could pursue my dream. On such a stage, in front of family, to perform well and lift the trophy feels truly special,” she said.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Sumit reflected on how his wholehearted sacrifices helped Deepti achieve her dream and said the felt “beyond lucky” to have shared the World Cup moment with her.

“I consider myself beyond lucky that, because of my sister, I could touch the World Cup trophy and click photos holding the Indian flag alongside Deepti. The most unforgettable moments of my life,” Sumit said.

“When I decided to quit my job, I didn’t know when Deepti would play for India, how many years she would play, or if she would ever play in the World Cup. I only knew one thing, that I had to do everything in my power so that she could play for India one day. After that, God took us beyond our dreams. Jab aap poori shiddhat se, poori mann se kisi kaam karte hain (When you do something with all your heart and mind), destiny will be with you.”

Heading into the final, Deepti vowed to win the trophy and that she would give her 100% with bat or ball to ensure it stayed in India, no matter what.

“Before the final, she made a commitment to me. ‘Bhaiya, we have already reached the finals twice. Especially in 2017, we were just 9 runs away from winning the World Cup. Whatever I do, I will put in my 100% effort, and I will not let this trophy go from India, kuch bhi ho jaye.’ Even before the final, she told me the same thing… with the bat or ball or on the field, whatever I can. And as we met on the field, she said: ‘Bhaiya, mein apne promise poora kiya na?’ She did what she promised,” Sumit said.

In the final against South Africa, Deepti scored a well-composed run-a-ball 58, which took India close to the 300-run mark, before picking up five wickets for 38 runs, which included the dismissals of centurion Laura Wolvaardt and a well-set Annerie Dercksen, as the hosts won by 52 runs.