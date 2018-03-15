‘Bullies’ on a cricket field - Mark Taylor scoffs at Australian team’s behaviour in SA

Cricket Australia Board director Mark Taylor has said that the Australian cricket team is equally responsible for the negative atmosphere that eventually saw South African pacer Kagiso Rabada suspended for two Test matches.

Rabada was handed a ban for the upcoming Tests in Cape Town and Johannesburg after a brush in with visiting skipper Steve Smith during the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

“Both sides should be on their final warnings, and that definitely includes Australia. There’s been too much of this in-your-face celebration when batsmen are dismissed, and the Australian bowlers have been as guilty as the South African bowlers at times,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Taylor as telling Channel Nine.

The most clear cut example of Australia’s inappropriateness was David Warner celebrating AB de Villiers’s run out dismissal by taunting Aiden Markram, who was the other batsman at the time.

South Africa's bowler Kagiso Rabada, second right, celebrates a wicket with teammates during the second Test vs Australia at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. Rabada has been banned for the rest of the series after being found guilty of two charges of misconduct for aggressive wicket celebrations. (AP)

BULLYING NATURE

Earlier, Australian skipper Ian Chappell had also dished out a portion of the blame onto the likes of Smith and coach Darren Lehmann for the unsporting nature of conduct exhibited by both sides.

“I absolutely agree with that. Unfortunately it’s where David Warner has come unstuck, he’s actually made a point in recent times of saying that he wants to bring back the old David Warner and get in the face of the opposition. He told the world what he was going to do and what’s more he’s gone about and done it, and taken it to another level,” said Taylor agreeing with Chappell’s sentiments.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of Australia’s Steve Smith in the Port Elizabeth Test. (REUTERS)

“I’m not suggesting for a minute we have silence out in the middle, but there’s no doubt it’s getting worse. Bullying is not a bad term for it, and they’re using it too much. It just keeps escalating and now it’s getting out of hand.”

Sharing his opinion of Rabada’s situation Taylor said: “I’m not surprised South Africa are appealing the suspension because he’s obviously a key player for them. Having taking 11 wickets in the last Test they are going to do everything they can to keep him on the field, but he’s in trouble because he’s already been found guilty. In my mind the contact with Steve Smith in the second Test was avoidable, so that’s why he’s in trouble.”