'Bumrah did most things right, but others...': Ravi Shastri slams India bowlers for 'make it hard' for Rohit Sharma

Ravi Shastri has expressed concern over the inconsistency of India’s bowling attack in the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Gabba, questioning whether the rest of the bowlers can execute their plans with the same precision as Jasprit Bumrah. After an intense Day 2 on Sunday, where Australia posted a commanding 405/7, Bumrah’s brilliant 5-wicket haul stood out as the only positive for India, while the rest of the bowlers struggled to contain the Australian batters. Ravi Shastri was upset with Indian bowlers for not being consistent with their lines and lengths(File/AP)

Bumrah, who finished with figures of 5/72 from 25 overs on Day 2, was the lone bright spot in an otherwise frustrating day for the Indian team. Despite his heroics, Australia’s Travis Head and Steve Smith each scored centuries, helping the hosts recover from a difficult position and post a strong total at stumps.

While Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Reddy claimed one wicket each, they, too, leaked runs, allowing Head and Smith to build key partnerships.

Reflecting on the performance of the Indian bowlers, Shastri, who served as India’s head coach from 2017 till 2021, voiced his concerns about their ability to maintain consistency. In an interview with SEN Radio, he said, “They were giving away runs on both sides.”

The former cricketer and coach further added, “Bumrah has done most things right, but I think when you look at the others you think, 'Can they execute?'”

Lack of discipline

Shastri emphasized that the key to improving the bowling performance lies in maintaining consistency and focusing on executing plans effectively. “They have to think how to bowl on one side of the wicket,” he said, suggesting that the bowlers need to remain disciplined and bowl with a clear strategy.

“If (Head) has to score, if it’s the offside, then hold the line consistent. Then if he wants to go onside he has to take a chance," Shastri explained, stressing the importance of keeping the lines tight and not allowing batters easy opportunities to score freely.

He pointed out that a lack of discipline from the bowlers in areas such as the offside and onside puts immense pressure on the captain. “When you have someone cutting you for four and pulling you for four, it becomes very hard for the captain. Then when you pitch up he drives you for four,” Shastri noted.

Currently, Bumrah leads the series with 17 wickets, which is seven more than the next-highest among Indians – Siraj – who has 10 wickets to his name.

With the third Test still ongoing, India will now need a cohesive effort from the batters to claw their way back into the contest. The questions raised by Shastri will likely resonate within the Indian camp, where consistency and discipline with the ball could be the key to turning the tide in this high-stakes Border-Gavaskar Trophy.