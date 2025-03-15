Bumrah, Samson in doubt for start of IPL 2025; franchise faces nightmare with three bowlers awaiting injury clearance

Jasprit Bumrah’s potential return to action has been a major talking point ahead of IPL 2025, but according to a report from Cricbuzz, he is not the only cricketer awaiting clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Sanju Samson, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan are also under assessment at the facility, seeking approval to participate in the upcoming season. Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson are both awaiting injury clearances (ANI/PTI)

Bumrah’s progress remains a focal point for Mumbai Indians fans. The ace pacer, who suffered from back spasm during the first innings of the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, has been undergoing rehabilitation for stress in his back.

Having previously undergone surgery for a similar issue in early 2023, his recovery is being closely monitored by outgoing BCCI Sports Science chief Nitin Patel. The exact timeline for his return to Mumbai Indians’ playing XI remains uncertain.

Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign on March 23 against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, followed by an away fixture against Gujarat Titans on March 29 in Ahmedabad. Their first home game is scheduled for March 31 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

While there is hope that Bumrah could be available for that fixture, it is not a certainty. He might join the MI camp earlier, but it appears unlikely that he will travel to Chennai and Ahmedabad with the squad.

Sanju Samson, who underwent surgery for a right index finger fracture sustained during the home T20I series against England, is also nearing a return. The Rajasthan Royals captain has reportedly cleared the fitness test for batting but still requires approval for his wicketkeeping duties.

Additional tests are expected in the coming days before a final decision is made. Should he be unavailable initially, Royals have Dhruv Jurel in their squad to take over wicketkeeping duties. The franchise kicks off its campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on March 23.

Other plays awaiting clearances

Lucknow Super Giants are dealing with injury concerns of their own, with pacers Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan awaiting fitness clearance. Mayank, out since October 2024 due to back stress, remains under observation.

Avesh, recovering from knee cartilage issues, has been undergoing rehabilitation since completing Madhya Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy campaign in January. As for Mohsin, details on his injury remain scarce, but he last played a domestic game on December 31, bowling just 5.5 overs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture.

LSG are optimistic that at least two of their three injured pacers will be cleared before their first game against Delhi Capitals on March 24 in Visakhapatnam.