Bumrah's back, like he was never gone

Jasprit Bumrah’s first ball in 11 months was a proverbial loosener—fullish, straying down the leg, begging to be clipped off the pads for the easiest of boundaries. What was slowly built up as the release point of almost a year of recovering from a near career-threatening back injury, waiting, training, and then some more waiting in hope, ultimately petered out into somewhat of a dampener. Or so we thought. India's skipper Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket during the 1st T20I match against Ireland, at The Village, in Dublin on Friday(BCCI Twitter)

Back to the top of his run-up, Bumrah started ambling in, almost tip-toeing on Andy Balbirnie, till he was in his face. It was a length ball alright, but loaded with a seam position that made it nip in sharply after pitching. The skies over Malahide were gloomy. The pitch had a fair smattering of grass. This couldn’t have been unexpected too, not when the ball is unleashed from the artist-like wrist of Bumrah. So accurate was the delivery and so overwhelming was the shape on it that all Balbirnie could do was hang out his bat in the dire hope of just stopping it. He couldn’t.

Inside edge. Stumps knocked over. Jasprit Bumrah is back. Like he was never gone. And India won too.

After restricting Ireland to 139/7, the men in blue were 47/2 after 6.5 overs before rain forced an early end to the game. India won by two runs on DLS.

We jump to associate bowling success with dismissals like this. But Bumrah’s ultimate flex is the yorker. That 15-second training video of Bumrah following up the bouncer with his trademark yorker has gained more than a million likes but nothing quite matches the thrill of a live display. This was the fourth delivery: 135 kph, inswinging, searing yorker that Lorcan Tucker barely, just barely, managed to keep out by jamming his bat down. A setup again, perhaps, once the next ball happens—length, outside off and somehow triggering an inexplicably premature ramp shot gone horribly wrong. Another wicket and Bumrah couldn’t have had a merrier comeback.

Ireland are not a novice team, especially at home. But that first over felt like an unconditional surrender to the legacy of Bumrah, almost robbing the viewer of the guilty pleasure of predicting those Bumrah dismissals. Second over was saner, especially when Harry Tector pulled Bumrah over midwicket for a sumptuous four. But Bumrah was looking in rhythm by then. Short, full and good, he was mixing up the lengths. And coiled in that unfussed, maybe slightly longer run-up, was the momentum that made Bumrah’s pace not express but a definitely disconcerting 140kph.

The more he bowled, the more it was apparent Bumrah was just trying to hit the right notes with a checklist tucked in his pocket. Yorker. Check. Bouncer. Check. Low full toss. Check. The reality checks, though few, were accepted with a smile. Like that massive six Curtis Campher launched into clearing his front leg. The wide, two deliveries later, was also probably just instincts of taking the batter out of his tramline comfort zone kicking in. Bumrah’s focus, quite understandably, was to pitch on length and get that sharp seam into the right-hander. But there was no discernible haste in his gait while ticking off boxes on that list.

This Bumrah, mind you, wasn’t only a fast bowling superhero on a comeback trail. Designated captain, he was also in charge of minding the field and setting up the game. So two overs it was for his first spell, with a neat average of five runs per over backing his two wickets before Bumrah gave way to Prasidh Krishna, who was making his debut. Also on point was the introduction of Ravi Bishnoi, who like Krishna and Bumrah, ended with two wickets. Washington Sundar got three overs and even Shivam Dube got one. Correct call at the toss, one successful review of an lbw appeal, a fielding slipup at covers, not stretching himself for a dive at the boundary—it was all in a day’s work for Bumrah.

Leaving wreckage in his wake, that’s the Jasprit Bumrah India wanted to see. But what must be appreciated is the maturity and the awareness with which Bumrah approached this two-pronged job after spending 11 months away in rehab. The mind may have never left the cricket field but the body surely is adjusting to a new, happier reality. And that, as Bumrah repeatedly pointed out on Thursday, must be respected. This was definitely not the best of Bumrah. But there also couldn’t have been a neater preface to his comeback.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON