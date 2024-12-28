'Calm down. It's not everytime he attempts that shot': Shastri's staunch defence of Rishabh Pant after bizarre dismissal

Rishabh Pant failed to make a mark in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test, as he was dismissed for 28 off 39 deliveries on Saturday. Pant's shot-selection drew significant criticism from fans and experts alike, with former India captain Sunil Gavaskar bashing the Indian wicketkeeper, calling his decision to go for an attacking shot ‘stupid’. India's Rishabh Pant leaves the field after being dismissed on the third day of the fourth Test(AFP)

Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, however, has come in defence of Pant, stating that it's not every time he has got out while going for an attacking shot. Shastri recalled Pant's dismissals in Adelaide, stating that there were ‘2-3’ occasions throughout this series when he received good deliveries, and didn't make a mistake.

“It's not in every innings he has attempted that shot. Let's look at the way he was dismissed in each innings, he got 2-3 really good deliveries. He got a really good delivery that left off the length in Adelaide, there was no way he played an attacking shot,” Shastri told Star Sports.

“He got another one that left him, he was caught behind. Second innings in Adelaide, secodn ball of the day, he gets a good one from Starc and he nicks it. So, let's calm down here, guys. It's not every time he's throwing it away. He got some good balls as well.”

Shastri's advice to Pant

The former head coach, however, did advice Rishabh Pant to play more maturely. Shastri believes Pant has built a reputation of being an attacking batter, which makes things difficult for him if he continues to attack when the field is spread.

The former India all-rounder advised Pant to knock around the field.

“He had done the hard work. The field had spread out. That's one aspect of his batting that has to change with time to come. He's built up a reputation for himself, he comes to field, he smashes a boundary and the field spreads. That's the time when maturity should come in, knock the ball around and take singles,” said Shastri.

"That was a high-risk shot. There was no doubt about that. The field was set, two fielders on the boundary pretty fine, a fly slip and a fine leg as well. Scott Boland was looking to ball up. It didn't come off the face of the blade, Rishabh backs himself to get the face of the blade.

“If he had got that, it would've been a six. He was looking to clear the field, that's his instinct and that's the way he plays. You must remember that there are 1-2 players who take the game away.”