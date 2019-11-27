Can go back in IPL 2021 auction pool: MS Dhoni to Chennai Super Kings - Report

cricket

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has reportedly told the management he can go back in auction pool before the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL). Dhoni, who led the team to three IPL titles, is reportedly open to the prospect of going back into the auction pool so that CSK can get him back at a lower price.

“There will be a big auction before the 2021 IPL and Dhoni has told us that he will play the tournament. So, there’s no question of his retirement from the T20 version anytime soon,” a CSK source was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“He said he can go back to the auction pool. That will give CSK the option of using the right-to-match card to pick him, maybe for a lower price. Being the captain that he is, Dhoni is ready to sacrifice money for CSK.

“We know what Dhoni means to us. We don’t want him to go back to the auction pool,” the source added.

Dhoni’s future with Team India has become a raging debate but it seems the former India skipper has no plans of hanging his boots anytime soon. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since India’s semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup in England in July. He has missed the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Earlier, reports surfaced that Dhoni will take a call on his international future after next year’s IPL.

“If at all MS will take a call on his future, it will only be after the IPL. You can’t stop speculation as he is such a big player. He is in the best shape possible fitness-wise and has been training hard for the last one month,” a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

“However the number of competitive games he will play before the IPL will be decided in due course,” he added.