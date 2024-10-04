'Can guarantee next Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal will...': India captain Rohit Sharma's prediction

India is currently in the middle of a transition, with senior veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and R Ashwin in the end of their glittering careers. The mantle has been passed to the next generation, with Suryakumar Yadav already named as the new T20I captain. Rohit Sharma had a huge prediction.

In his final years as a cricketer, Rohit urged fans not to worry and had a special message for everyone. Speaking during the inauguration of his cricket academy in Rashin, Karjat in the Ahmednagar district, he said, "I am in front of you now, opening this new academy. I can guarantee that the next Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jasprit Bumrah will come out of here only."

Recalling his T20 World Cup win this year, he said, "Our main aim was to win the World Cup. Once we won the World Cup, fir jaan mein jaan aayi (I got my life back once again)."

India's T20 World Cup glory

In the T20 World Cup final, India were up against South Africa, and the Proteas were set a target of 177 runs. South Africa were reduced to 12/2, but then a 58-run partnership from Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs brought them back into the game. A half-century from Heinrich Klaasen proved to be dangerous for India. But Arshdeep Singh (2/18) and Hardik Pandya (3/20) made a comeback in the death overs. Hardik hogged the spotlight with his final heroics, as SA could only reach 169/8 in 20 overs.

Initially, India won the toss and opted to bat. After crumbling for 34/4, Virat Kohli (76) and Axar Patel (47) built a counter-attacking partnership. Then Kohli also built a partnership with Shivam Dube as India posted 176/7 in 20 overs.

Rohit was recently in action for India in their second Test match vs Bangladesh in Kanpur, which they won by seven wickets. The win saw them seal a series-clinching 2-0 victory, and they will take on the visitors in a three-match T20I series from October 6 onwards.