'Can't believe it. He's got 5 Test centuries': Steve Waugh destroys Rohit, Dravid after WTC Final batting collapse

Team India endured a disappointing outing with the bat in the first innings of the World Test Championship final against Australia. After the Aussies put a strong score of 469 in the first innings, India faced a flurry of early dismissals – being reduced to 71/4 before even the 20-over mark. Star Indian batters Rohit Sharma (15), Shubman Gill (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (14), and Virat Kohli (14) were dismissed cheaply in the first innings of the Ultimate Test, adding to the side's concerns in the game. India's Rohit Sharma looks up at the large screen as he walk off the pitch after being given out lbw off the bowling of Australia's Pat Cummins on the second day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, June 8, 2023.AP/PTI(AP06_08_2023_000247A)(AP)

At the end of the day, India had lost half of their side and in the first session of Day 3, KS Bharat also departed without largely troubling the scorers. Former Australia captain Steve Waugh wasn't too happy with India's team selection for the clash and while many had suggested that Ravichandran Ashwin could've added tooth to the Indian bowling, Waugh believes the off-spinner could've also strengthened the batting order.

“I would have picked Ashwin for his batting, let alone his bowling. That is why I can't believe he isn't playing because he has got five Test centuries as well. It is very strange,” Waugh told AAP.

"It looks green on top but underneath it is crumbly and a bit dry. You can get lulled into the overcast sky and green pitch and think it is going to do everything.

“As soon as the sun comes out it is totally different and dries out quickly.I do think (India) have picked the wrong side. Spin will play a big part in this Test match and it is going to be up and down,” he further said.

Barring Ajinkya Rahane – who reached his half-century in the morning session of Day 3 – the Indian batting lineup had a forgettable outing. Only Ravindra Jadeja (48) could brave the Aussie pace attack as he played a counter-attacking knock, taking only 51 deliveries for his score.

