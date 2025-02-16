'Can't believe this came out of my mouth': Clarke makes bold India vs Australia rematch claim for Champions Trophy title

Michael Clarke has made a bold call ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, predicting an India vs Australia showdown in the final – a repeat of the 2023 ODI World Cup summit clash. However, this time, the former Australian captain believes India will turn the tables on the reigning world champions. Virat Kohli (R) plays a shot during the World Cup 2023 match against Australia(ANI)

Clarke, who was part of the Australian squad that lifted the Champions Trophy under Ricky Ponting in 2006, shared his thoughts on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast. While he expressed hope for another Australian triumph, he admitted that India looked like the team to beat.

“My fingers are crossed for Australia, so I am going to say Australia is going to be one of them, and I think they are going to play India in the final. (Repeat of the 2023 ODI World Cup final) that’s what I am hoping for," Clarke said.

“You know what, I think India is going to beat Australia in the final. Can’t believe that just came out of my mouth. I think India is going to win the tournament. I am going with them,” he added.

India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on February 23.

Their final Group A fixture is set for March 2 against New Zealand, also in Dubai.

Australia, meanwhile, open their tournament against England on February 22 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The Steve Smith-led side will then face South Africa on February 25 in Rawalpindi before returning to Lahore to take on Afghanistan on February 28.

Australia's star absentees

However, Australia will have to navigate the tournament without some of their biggest names. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis will all miss the competition. Cummins, Hazlewood, and Marsh are sidelined with injuries, while Starc opted out due to personal reasons.

Stoinis, meanwhile, has retired from ODIs, leaving the Aussies without their experienced all-rounder.

Australia last won a Champions Trophy match in 2009, a record they will be desperate to change. While they lost two of their three matches in the 2013 edition (with one being washed out), two of their three matches were abandoned due to rain in 2017.