News / Cricket / 'Century ho rahi hai toh karne do': Wasim Akram sides with Virat Kohli amid criticism over 'playing for hundred' vs BAN

'Century ho rahi hai toh karne do': Wasim Akram sides with Virat Kohli amid criticism over 'playing for hundred' vs BAN

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 21, 2023 08:56 AM IST

Virat Kohli smashed his 48th ODI century during India's win against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup on Thursday.

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli smashed a rather dramatic century in the side's brilliant win over Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup group match in Pune. Chasing a modest 257-run target, India required 19 runs off 66 deliveries with Kohli requiring just as many to reach the three-figure mark for the 48th time in ODIs. In a dramatic turn of events, Kohli smashed his century over the next three overs, not opting to run for singles and taking an aggressive route instead. The batter reached his hundred with a massive six in the 42nd over, ensuring India register their fourth-successive win at the 2023 edition.

Pune, Oct 19 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli raises his bat after hitting the winning runs and also completing his century during their match against Bangladesh (ANI )
Pune, Oct 19 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli raises his bat after hitting the winning runs and also completing his century during their match against Bangladesh (ANI )

In the 41st over of the Indian innings, Kohli displayed his brilliant level of fitness as he ran twos on a couple of occasions; he had arrived at the crease during the 13th over and had earlier fielded for the entirety of Bangladesh's innings as well. And Kohli's brilliant effort at running between the wickets didn't go unnoticed as former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram lauded the India star.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read | Look in the mirror before blaming Virat Kohli and calling him selfish for chasing a World Cup century at all cost

There had also been criticism of Kohli going for his century during the final stages of the game, with the batter drawing flak from certain sections of social media for not taking the singles and playing for his hundred instead. However, Akram believes there was nothing wrong with how Kohli approached his century.

“He fielded for the first 50 overs, and then, in the 90th over of the match, he took back-to-back twos. That shows his fitness, that shows that this guy is from another planet. They were winning pretty easily, century ho rahi hai toh hone do (If the batter has a chance to reach his century, let him be). They were toying with the bowlers, they were enjoying the batting. When Kohli came to bat, and the start that he had, it was only a matter of time,” said Akram during ‘The Pavilion’ show on Pakistan's news channel A Sports.

Following Akram's comments, a replay of Kohli's twos was shown in the studio, to which the former captain lauded the batter's fitness again, while former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan mentioned that Kohli ran quicker than his partner KL Rahul.

“He was on 92. And after fielding for 50 overs, he batted and did that. That shows extreme fitness,” Akram said.

Moin, meanwhile, pointed, “The best thing was, Kohli played the shot and he covered the crease quicker than KL Rahul.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, Australia vs Pakistan Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out