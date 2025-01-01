Chaos in Team India; Gambhir wanted Pujara, selectors said no; another senior gunning for Rohit's captaincy: Report

The Indian team is facing increasing criticism after their loss in the 4th Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. A report from Indian Express has now revealed a potential rift deepening between head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management following the poor performances in the series. Gambhir, frustrated with the team's underwhelming performanxces, is said to have pushed for the inclusion of veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara, only for the selectors to reject his suggestion. Cheteshwar Pujara consumed 1258 balls during the 2018 tour of Australia and played 928 balls on the 2020-21 tour. (AP)(HT_PRINT)

Pujara, who has been absent from the national setup since the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia, has long been a cornerstone of India's batting in Test cricket. Despite struggling in the WTC final with scores of 14 and 27, his overall record in Australia – 993 runs in 11 Tests at an impressive average of 47.28—has been formidable.

Gambhir’s desire to bring him back into the fold highlights the growing concern over India’s fragile top-order. Even after India’s win in the first Test at Perth, Gambhir reportedly continued advocating for Pujara’s inclusion, knowing that the 36-year-old could bring the experience and stability the team desperately needs.

It was also reported that the Indian head coach delivered a ‘brutal assessment’ of India stars' performances following their disappointing defeat against Australia in the fourth Test in Melbourne. Another report from the Indian Express also mentioned that an unnamed senior player is ‘ready’ to take over as interim captain, believing the younger players aren't ready to undertake the leadership responsibility.

Pujara's role in India's wins Down Under

Pujara's past successes in Australia have been significant. He was the top scorer for India in the 2018-19 series with 521 runs, playing a pivotal role in their historic victory. His resilience at the crease—making bowlers toil for every wicket—has been praised by opposition players as well.

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, ahead of the 2024/25 Border Gavaskar series, acknowledged Pujara’s threat, stating, “I am happy that Cheteshwar Pujara is not here. He is someone who bats time and spends a lot of time at the crease and makes you earn his wicket every time.”

The absence of Pujara, however, hasn’t prevented India from struggling, especially as the team grapples with inconsistency in their top order. As tensions mount within the dressing room, Gambhir’s blunt assessment of the team’s performance may signal a broader reckoning for Indian cricket.