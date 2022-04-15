Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar officially ruled out of IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has been officially ruled out of the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a back injury. CSK are yet to announce a replacement for the pacer.

The bowling all-rounder had suffered a quadriceps injury during the third T20I against West Indies in February. Chahar, who was bought back for a whopping INR 14 crore at the mega auction that same month, was subsequently ruled out of the half the season.

However, Chahar, who was at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his rehab, suffered a fresh injury which has ruled him out of the remainder of the season where the defending champions have struggled hard to bag their first win earlier this week after losing four in a row for the first time in an IPL season.

Chahar was a pivotal member of CSK's run to their fourth IPL title, picking 14 wickets at 8.35 runs per over and he remains the team's key bowler in the powerplay phase. In his absence, CSK have struggled with the new ball picking only five wickets at 8.30 runs per over in five games. Their economy rate in the powerplay is only better than Lucknow Super Giants (8.43) in the league so far.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders, the two time IPL winners, will miss the services of Rasikh Salam who has been ruled out of the entire season with a lower back injury and Delhi fast bowler Harshit Rana has been roped in as his replacement.