Cheteshwar Pujara scripts history, slams 18th first-class double century to move to fourth in all-time list

Saurashtra talismanic batter Cheteshwar Pujara slammed an incredible double-century to register his name in another Ranji Trophy record book. Pujara, who has been the backbone of Saurashtra's batting line-up for over the years, hit 234 runs in his second match of the season. Cheteshwar Pujara slammed a double century.(BCCI Domestic)

The senior batter took the onus on himself after Chhattisgarh posted a mammoth 578-7 in the first innings. He held one end for Saurashtra and helped them draw the match with his marathon knock.

He reached the double-figure mark in 348 balls and went on to score 234 when Shashank Singh dismissed him. His known was embellished with 25 fours and a six.

It was his ninth double-century as he equalled the tally of Paras Dogra in the Ranji Trophy, who also breached the 200-run mark nine times in the tournament. Meanwhile, Pujara extended his lead in the tally of most double tons in first-class cricket by an Indian- 18, out of which three came in international cricket. Meanwhile, he is placed fourth on the overall list of most double centuries in first-class cricket, leaving behind former England cricketers Herbert Sutcliffe and Mark Ramprakash, who both have 17 first-class centuries to their names.

With his current scoring rate, Pujara will now look to eclipse Elias Henry Hendren (22), Wally Hammond (36) and Don Bradman (37) in the list of most double-centuries in first-class cricket.

Meanwhile, replying to Chhatisgarh's 578 for 7 declared, India discard Pujara made 234 off 383 balls while Arpit Vasavada (73) and Sheldon Jackson (62) struck a half-century each as Saurashtra scored 478 for 8 on the final day.

Pujara completes 21000 first-class runs

Resuming on overnight 75, Pujara decorated his knock with 25 boundaries and one six. He also crossed the mark of 21,000 first-class runs, becoming the fourth Indian player after Gavaskar, Tendulkar, and Dravid to do so. Gavaskar currently tops the list with 25834 runs in first-class cricket.

His marathon knock came a day after India's defeat to New Zealand in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma and Co. were bundled out for just 46 in the first innings - which is the lowest by an Asian team at home.