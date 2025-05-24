Cheteshwar Pujara's name floated as stopgap after Rohit, Kohli's Test exits but BCCI 'in no mood to look back': Report

In the lead-up to India's first Test squad announcement of the 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle, there has been murmured curiosity around whether Cheteshwar Pujara could earn a return. With both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having retired from the format earlier this month, a vacuum has opened in the top order. But according to a Cricbuzz report, the selectors are “in no mood to look back,” a firm indication that Pujara’s time in the Indian Test setup may be firmly behind him. India's Cheteshwar Pujara during the 2023 WTC Final(AFP)

At 37, Pujara still remains active in the domestic grind, a fact that lends some weight to the outside noise. He had a decent run with Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy last season, notching up a century and a double-hundred. Pujara is also among the regulars in County Championships, last representing Sussex in May 2024.

Yet, despite an impressive record in the Indian whites (7,195 runs in 103 matches), the right-hander didn’t feature in any game during the 2023–25 WTC cycle. His last appearance came in the final of the previous edition.

Looking at the future

The silence from the selectors might be louder than words. As Cricbuzz reported, while there has been “some chatter” about revisiting Pujara given the lack of senior batters, the overall impression from the team management is that they're focused on the future. It has also been reported that Sai Sudharsan may get a maiden Test call-up, with Karun Nair also expected to make a return following an extraordinary domestic season with Vidarbha.

India’s squad for the five-match Test series in England, starting June 20, will be named on Saturday in Mumbai, followed by a press conference. The tour, featuring games at Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval, marks India’s first bilateral assignment post the retirements of Kohli and Rohit.

In preparation, India ‘A’ will face England Lions in three matches starting May 30 in Canterbury. Abhimanyu Easwaran will captain the side, with Dhruv Jurel as his deputy. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will join the squad ahead of the second match.