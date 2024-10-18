Chinnaswamy crowd breaks into 'DSP' chants after Siraj's heated exchange with Devon Conway during 1st New Zealand Test

It was a frustrating day for India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, where the hosts were folded for just 46 runs, their lowest-ever score at home and third-lowest overall. It comprised five dismissals for a duck, including that of former captain Virat Kohli, who was sent to bat at No. 3. Mohamed Siraj during his heated exchange with Devon Conway

The frustration continued as New Zealand made a confident start to their innings, and comfortably took a 134-run lead at the close of Day 2. Devon Conway played a crucial knock for New Zealand, scoring 91, before being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

En route to his knock, he had a heated exchange with India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, after smashing him for a boundary in the 15th over of the innings. Conway had no visible reaction, as he chose to remain focused on the match, but a defensive block after the boundary saw Siraj lose his cool.

However, the Chinnaswamy crowd quickly got behind Siraj with "DSP" chants.

The Siraj-DSP connection

For those unversed, Siraj was recently appointed as the Telangana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The announcement was made by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who said that Siraj would be granted a Group-I government post following his contributions to the Indian team, which included the T20 World Cup success. He was also handed 600 square yards of land by the government near Road No. 78 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Siraj assumed the role last Friday as pictures of him in the police uniform went viral on social media.

Even former India captain Sunil Gavaskar did not forget to send a "DSP" reminder while on-air during the verbal volleys between Siraj and Conway. He said: “Don't forget that he's a DSP now. I wonder if he was given a salute by the teammates.”

New Zealand will resume Day 3 on Friday at 180 for three, with Rachin Ravindra at 22* off 34 and Daryl Mitchell at 14* off 39. The two have already forged an unbeaten 26-run stand off 55 balls.