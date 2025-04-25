‘Chota bacha jan ke, na koi aankh dikha na rey…’: Suresh Raina spellbound by ‘never scared’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi

With Sanju Samson still out of action due to injury, Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued to impress with his batting skills on Thursday. Coming in as an Impact Sub to open the run-chase for RR with Yashasvi Jaiswal, the 14-year-old teenage sensation has already won over fans and former players with his bold approach and big-hitting skills at such a young age. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a shot.(PTI)

On Thursday when RR took on RCB in Bengaluru, Suresh Raina was left spellbound by Suryavanshi’s approach to the game, and couldn’t help, but lavish praises on the youngster.

Suresh Raina on Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The former India cricketer began with a song, while speaking on Star Sports, and it was an old Bollywood number; Chota Bachcha Jaan Ke by Aditya Narayan, released in 1996.

Raina sang, “Chota bacha jan ke, na koi aankh dikha na rey, Dubi dubi dab dab (Little child, in your young life, you can’t see any rays with your eyes, submerged, submerged).”

“He is 14-years-old. His temperament, fearless approach, game awareness and the calmness in his body language shows that he is a ripe player, he is ready. He is never scared”, Raina further added.

Chasing 206 runs, RR crumbled for 195/9 in 20 overs in another late collapse. Meanwhile, Suryavanshi registered 16 off 12 balls, smacking two sixes.

In the ongoing season, the India U-19 cricketer has registered 50 runs in two matches, at a strike rate of 156.25.

Suryavanshi was purchased by RR for RS 1.1 crore in the mega auction last year, becoming the youngest to earn an IPL contract. Meanwhile, in the ongoing season he has become the youngest-ever IPL debutant in history. He also made history last year by debuting in the Ranji Trophy at just 12-years-old, becoming the second-youngest to do so from Bihar.

He also represented India at the 2024 ACC U-19 Asia Cup, where he smacked 76 runs off 46 balls vs UAE, and also got 67 off 36 vs Sri Lanka in the semi-finals.