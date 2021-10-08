Chris Gayle enjoying in a yacht in Dubai after exiting IPL 2021 bio-bubble - See Pics

Chris Gayle is currently having a leisure time in Dubai after exiting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 bio-bubble last week. The dynamic West Indies cricketer took some time off to mentally refresh himself before getting back in action for his national team in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which begins from October 17.

It’s a well-known fact that how destructive Gayle is on the field. When he finds the rhythm, he doesn’t give a second thought to spare the opponent bowlers. Rather, he chooses to smash them mercilessly. Off the field, he loves to party and his social media feeds are always full of snaps and video of lively bashes.

On Friday, he took to Instagram and shared some of his recent pictures. Gayle could be seen enjoying the sunset in a yacht in Dubai. His latest post read, “Happy Weekend Peeps 😊😉 #StayStrong 💪🏿 #UniverseBoss #333.”

Earlier on October 1, the Punjab Kings issued a statement to confirm Gayle’s exit from the tournament. The dynamic batsman had stated after spending a lot of time in bio-bubble in the last couple of months, he wanted to refocus on helping his national team recharging himself ‘mentally’.

“Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself. I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up,” Gayle was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, PBKS defeated Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets in their final league stage game in IPL 2021 on Thursday in Dubai. They are currently placed 5th on the points table. If Mumbai Indian defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, Punjab will end the season at the sixth spot with 12 points.