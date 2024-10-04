Chris Gayle greets PM Modi with 'Namaste', gets overjoyed after receiving a pat in return

India has always held a special place in Chris Gayle’s heart. The former West Indies international and one of cricket’s most explosive opening batters has a unique connection with the country over the years, thanks to his blistering performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). From his iconic knocks for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to his association with Indian cricketing icons like Virat Kohli, Gayle has long been a household name in India. Chris Gayle meets PM Narendra Modi during Jamaican PM's official visit to India(Instagram/Chris Gayle)

This deep connection with India was rekindled, albeit in a different way, when Gayle met the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The meeting took place during Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness' official visit to India, where Gayle joined as part of the delegation.

Sharing a glimpse of the encounter on his Instagram, Gayle posted a video of his interaction with PM Modi, calling it an “honor” and captioned it with: “Jamaica to India #OneLove.”

The 45-year-old cricket icon was all smiles during the brief exchange with PM Modi. Gayle was also seen offering the traditional 'Namaste' greeting, which PM Modi quickly reciprocated.

Gayle's heroics in IPL

Gayle’s connection to India is deeply tied to his legendary IPL career, particularly during his time with RCB from 2011 to 2017. During those years, Gayle left an indelible mark on the tournament, including his unforgettable 175* against Pune Warriors India in 2013, a record that still stands as the highest individual score in IPL history.

His powerful hitting and entertaining demeanour on the field made him a fan favourite, and his partnership with Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli became one of the most celebrated in the tournament’s history.

Apart from his stint with RCB, Gayle also played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, amassing 4965 runs in the IPL, making him the eighth-highest run-scorer in the tournament’s history.

Internationally, Gayle’s legacy is cemented by his contributions to West Indies cricket, having played a key role in T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016. He also played a pivotal role in West Indies’ Champions Trophy triumph in 2004. Although Gayle has not officially retired from international cricket, his last appearance for the West Indies came in November 2021. Since then, he has continued to be a global ambassador for the sport and remains a beloved figure in the cricketing world.