‘Chris Gayle’s legs started shaking when Ashwin had the ball in his hand': Ex-India captain Srikkanth before IPL 2025

Seeing Universe Boss Chris Gayle at the striker's end can be a nightmarish sight for bowlers across the globe simply because of the left-hander's destructive style of batting but Ravichandran Ashwin is not among them. In fact, former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth says that when Ashwin is at the top of his mark, Gayle is under more pressure. While speaking during a book launch event in Chennai, Srikkanth said Gayle could hit any bowler for fours and sixes but his legs started shaking when Ashwin had the ball in his hand. Ashwin bowling to Gayle in IPL 2011

"Chris Gayle could hit anyone for sixes and fours but all it took for Ashwin to dismiss him was four balls. When Ashwin got the ball in his hand, Gayle's legs started shaking," Srikkanth said.

Ashwin has an outstanding record against the former West Indies opener. Ashwin has dismissed Gayle five times in the IPL. The dynamic left-hander has scored only 53 runs in the 64 balls he has faced from Ashwin in the IPL at a lowly strike rate of 82.8. Known as a six-hitting machine in his prime, Gayle has managed to hit Ashwin for only three sixes in eight years.

‘Dhoni identified Ashwin’: Srikkanth

Srikkanth hailed MS Dhoni for identifying Ashwin's talents and turning him into a bowler who would do well in all formats of the game. He hailed Ashwin's journey from being a young cricketer in Tamil Nadu to playing over 100 Tests and picking up over 500 Test scalps for India.

"The man who identified him as a great T20 bowler was Dhoni. Ashwin has evolved from T20 to ODIs to Test in an amazing manner. He is not only a good bowler, but also a great batter," he added.

Ashwin is set to return to CSK after 10 years. The veteran all-rounder was picked up for ₹9.75 crore in the mega auction.

Srikkanth welcomed Ashwin, the "prodigal son" home to CSK ahead of the 2025 season.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan also recalled about Ashwin, "When we first met Ashwin, he was playing Ranji for Tamil Nadu in the early 2000s (he made his first-class debut in 2006). I was involved in TNCA administration back then. We formed a great bond of friendship during the 2009 IPL in South Africa".

Chennai Super Kings, the five-time IPL champions, will kickstart their campaign against arch-rivals and five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the home arena of Chepauk Stadium on March 23.