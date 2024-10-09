Chris Silverwood joins Sharjah Warriorz’s as bowling coach for ILT20

The Sharjah Warriorz appointmented Chris Silverwood as their bowling coach for the upcoming season of the DP World ILT20. He joined head coach JP Duminy in the coaching set-up. File photo of Chris Silverwood.(Action Images via Reuters)

One of the eminent coaches in the cricketing fraternity, Silverwood joined the England men’s national team set-up as the full-time bowling Coach in 2018, and in October 2019, took over as the head coach after the departure of Trevor Bayliss.

The former fast bowler continued in that role until February 2022 before joining Sri Lanka as their head coach in April 2022. He helped them win the T20 Asia Cup in 2022 and make the finals of the 2023 ODI Asia Cup. He has recently finished working as the bowling coach of the Oval Invincbles, who won the 2024 Hundred competition in England working with Head Coach Tom Moody.

Silverwood and Duminy will be joined in the dugout by the South African Performance Coach Tom Dawson-Squibb, who authentically cultivates a winning mentality and behaviours in individuals and teams. Part of the sporting ecosystem for almost two decades, Dawson-Squibb has worked with the South African cricket team and the Netherlands national team as well, apart from being associated with professional rugby in three different stints.

Silverwood excited to join Sharjah Warriorz

Speaking on the occasion, Silverwood said, “I am delighted to be joining the Sharjah Warriorz, who have put together a very strong and exciting squad for the upcoming edition of the ILT20. There is experience and youth, and dynamism all through the set-up, and I am confident together, we can trouble the opposition batters regularly.”

“The ILT20 is a dynamic tournament with the highest number of overseas players involved. We were keen on brining in Coaches in with experience and with an understanding of the cultural nuances of the subcontinental cricketers and in Chris, we believe we have found just the right fit. Tom on the other hand has played a massive part with the South African team’s growth in the last few seasons and we are excited to see him combine with JP and the rest of the Leadership group to make the Warriorz into a formidable unit,” said Kshemal Waingankar, COO, Sharjah Warriorz.