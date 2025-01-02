Clarke defends ‘great guy’ Virat Kohli's actions: ‘He was getting frustrated with lack of respect Sam showing to Bumrah’

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has come in support of Indian star batter Virat Kohli for his on-field altercation with Australia youngster Sam Konstas in the Boxing Day Test. Konstas was making his debut at the MCG and blew away the Indian bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah with his attacking shots in the first innings. Kohli collided shoulder to shoulder as he walked past 19-year-old Konstas, whose risky stroke play was causing enormous frustration for the fielding side. India's Virat Kohli, talks to Australia's Sam Konstas, second left, as Australia's Usman Khawaja, right, looks on during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India(AP)

Kohli was fined 20 per cent of his match fee by the ICC for the on-field altercation. The Indian superstar faced flak from the former Australian cricketers and local media for his behaviour with the debutant.

However, Clarke has defended Kohli and called him a great guy as he is assured that he would have surely sorted things out with Konstas after the match.

"I know Virat as well, he would have spoken to Sam after the game. Virat’s a great guy. So those two would have sorted it out. I don’t know (if) Virat would have said sorry, whatever it was. Virat is not a nasty person. So that would be fixed 100 per cent," Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket podcast.

‘Virat was getting frustrated with…’

Konstas attempted a few reverse scoops on Bumrah's delivery at the start of the innings, but a few overs later, he connected a couple, which shifted the momentum in Australia's favour.

The former Aussie skipper said Kohli might have got a bit frustrated when Konstas showed a lack of respect for the best in the world, Bumrah.

"I think Virat was getting frustrated with the lack of respect that Sam was showing the best bowler in the world in Bumrah. I think that’s what frustrated Virat," he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli has struggled to make an impact with the bat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since the century at Perth. He has been making the same mistakes as his off-side off-stump struggle has pulled him down in the Fab four race. The batting maestro could muster only 417 runs in 2024, averaging a mere 24.52. His persistent vulnerability outside the off-stump – frequently edging deliveries to the slip cordon or wicketkeeper – proved to be his undoing, especially during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.