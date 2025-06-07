Clarke namedrops Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma while discussing MS Dhoni's IPL future: 'His retirement will be a huge loss'

The 2025 Indian Premier League season ended with Royal Challengers Bengaluru ending an 18-year wait for the title. Rajat Patidar's RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in a close final, thus lifting the trophy for the first time in the franchise's history. The season also saw a highly improved outing from the Mumbai Indians, who qualified for the playoffs under Hardik Pandya's captaincy; they lost to PBKS in the Qualifier 2. However, the fortunes didn't improve for the Chennai Super Kings, as they ended the campaign with a wooden spoon, registering only four losses. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli hugs Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni (C) at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(AFP)

All three franchises – RCB, MI, and CSK – feature three of the stalwarts of Indian cricket. While Virat Kohli made an efficient contribution to RCB's title-winning run, Rohit Sharma, too, smashed four half-centuries in the season including a player-of-the-match performance in the Eliminator. For MS Dhoni, however, the season was turbulent, as he was forced to take over the captaincy midway through the campaign after an injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Throughout the season, many stated that the 2025 season could be the last we see Dhoni in CSK colours, as the franchise faced heat for outdated tactics and poor performances with the bat. However, former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes that Dhoni is the “face” of CSK and it is important that he returns for the next season. Speaking on Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Clarke also spoke about Kohli and Rohit's IPL futures in the same breath.

“I think MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will play in next year's IPL. MS Dhoni is massive. Every time Chennai plays, even in away games, there are more Chennai fans than any other fan. Sponsors, they are there because of MS Dhoni. The fans, they are there because of MS Dhoni,” said Clarke.

"He is the king of that franchise. They want him to keep playing and I dont think people realise the impact. When he decides to retire, it will be a huge loss to the franchise," he added.

Test retirements

It wasn't a surprise that Clarke also namedropped Kohli and Rohit while speaking on Dhoni's future. Both Indian batters called time on their Test careers last month, leaving the cricketing fraternity in shock. Kohli's retirement was particularly surprising for many, as experts and fans argued that the batter was supremely fit and only needed to rejig his shortcoming against the deliveries outside off-stump.