CoA to demit office after newly elected members take charge of BCCI: Supreme Court

The Apex court also said that the committee would be immune from action in respect of any act performed by them as COA in good faith and that no proceedings could be initiated against the member individually or jointly.

cricket Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:21 IST
Bhadra Sinha
Bhadra Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vinod Rai led the CoA
Vinod Rai led the CoA(Bloomberg via Getty Images)
         

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday passed an order which brought an end to the Committee of Administrators’ (CoA) tenure at the helm of Indian cricket administration. The Apex court also said that the committee would be immune from action in respect of any act performed by them as CoA in good faith and that no proceedings could be initiated against the member individually or jointly.

This is what the verdict reads:

‘COA to demit office upon assumption of the charge by newly elected BCCI office bearers. They shall stand discharged of all the obligations. The committee shall be immune from action in respect of any act performed by them as COA in good faith. No proceedings shall be initiated against the member individually or jointly.

The officers who have carried out the directions of the COA shall also be immune while acting as such. No action shall lie against them without the court’s leave.

BCCI to incur expenditure with regard to the litigation, discharge of the function of COA and other officers

The proposal for remuneration for COA signed by CEO stands approved by the court. Money maybe disbursed in 48 hours.

The registrar under the TN societies registration act shall take on record the audited accounts of 2018-19 on record. Any objections pertaining to the correctness of accounts shall be dealt with in accordance with law.’

After the spot-fixing scandal rocked Indian cricket, the Supreme Court nominated a four-member panel Committee of Administrators (Vinod Rai, Ramachandra Guha, Vikaram Limaye and Diana Edulji) on 30 January 2017 to look after the administration of the BCCI in a bid to implement the proposed Lodha Committee reforms.

With Sourav Ganguly led BCCI all set to take charge of the board on October 23, 2019, the tenure of the CoA comes to a close.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 12:05 IST

