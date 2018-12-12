Coaching excites me, says recently retired Gautam Gambhir

After joining the family of retired Indian cricketers, Gautam Gambhir who is excited about coaching, is still torn between becoming a coach or a mentor.

The highest run-getter in the final of 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup, Gambhir in an exclusive interview told ANI: “Haven’t decided about it (coaching), but then I like being part of an action. It is something that has always excited me for all my life. Let’s see, I am going to evaluate whether to get into coaching or mentorship.”

When asked whether he will follow the footsteps of Australian bowler Mitchell Johnson who plans to train himself to become a coach, Gambhir said: “I have been a senior player for Delhi for a very long time and mentored those young kids as well. Coaching is not rocket science. I think it is about sharing your experience and being as honest as you can. It is just your passion whether you like it or you don’t. And If you like it you will enjoy and help someone become better and try to achieve his dream. So that is something that excites me to become.”

Talking about the controversial chapter in women’s cricket concerning the likes of Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and ex-coach Ramesh Powar, ICC Test batsman of the year (2009) said that it is unfortunate to see such dissension in a team which is taking cricket forward to great heights.

“It is something unfortunate. These controversies shouldn’t happen. I think it has more to do with ego. Whatever BCCI would decide, it will be best in the interest of the team. Ultimately, it is not about what an individual wants. Whatever is better for the team that should happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, reacting on the second-Test of the ongoing four-match series between India and Australia, Gambhir said India will have lots of confidence because it is already a 1-0 advantage.

On the Perth pitch, former left-hander batsman said, “Wicket is going to suit fast bowlers so whoever bowls well and put runs will have the advantage in the Perth Test”.

Gambhir announced his retirement from all formats of cricket earlier on December 4, calling it the most difficult decision taken with the heaviest heart. In his last outing for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy against Andhra Pradesh, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain went on to score 112 off 185 balls with the help of ten boundaries at Feroz Shah Kotla.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 22:53 IST