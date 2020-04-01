e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Coronavirus crisis: Sourav Ganguly visits Belur Math, donates 2000 kg rice

Coronavirus crisis: Sourav Ganguly visits Belur Math, donates 2000 kg rice

Clad in white T-shirt, the former India captain was seen wearing a black mask and taking a tour of the Ramkrishna Mission headquarters with the monks in a golf cart.

cricket Updated: Apr 01, 2020 17:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Sourav Ganguly visited Belur Math.
Sourav Ganguly visited Belur Math.(Twitter/Sourav Ganguly)
         

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday donated 2000 kilograms of rice at the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramkrishna Mission, in his bid to help the needy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Visited Belur Math after 25 years, handed over 2000kgs of rice for the needy,” Ganguly wrote on his Twitter account. Clad in white T-shirt, the former India captain was seen wearing a black mask and taking a tour of the Ramkrishna Mission headquarters with the monks in a golf cart.

Also read: Yuvraj gives strongly worded reply to those trolling him for supporting Afridi

Ganguly had earlier announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh worth rice for the sufferers of COVID-19, which has left the world in disarray. The pandemic has claimed nearly 50 lives till now, while close to 1700 positive cases have been reported so far from across the country.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Mobile phones of people under quarantine to be tracked, says Delhi CM
Mobile phones of people under quarantine to be tracked, says Delhi CM
Recent rise in Covid-19 cases not a national trend, says govt
Recent rise in Covid-19 cases not a national trend, says govt
Live: N95 maks are available in large numbers, says health minister
Live: N95 maks are available in large numbers, says health minister
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Mercedes India joins coronavirus fight, to set up 1500-bed hospital in Pune
Mercedes India joins coronavirus fight, to set up 1500-bed hospital in Pune
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news