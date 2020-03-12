e-paper
Coronavirus impact: ICC cancels board meeting, full meetings in May

“The Board and a number of committees will convene remotely to consider matters for urgent decision only, with the full meetings rescheduled for early May.”

Mar 12, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dubai
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.(REUTERS)
         

The annual board meeting of the ICC scheduled in Dubai from March 26-29 will now be held via video conference call in the wake novel coronavirus pandemic. “In light of the continued global spread of COVID-19, concerns expressed by Members and mindful of the importance of taking mitigating measures against the virus, the ICC Board, has decided to hold its meetings scheduled for Dubai at the end March via conference call only,” the ICC media release stated.

The full meetings of various committees will be held in May.

This will be kept under constant review in line with advice from relevant authorities as the health and well-being of staff and those attending the meetings remains our priority,” it further stated.

