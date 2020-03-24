e-paper
Home / Cricket / Coronavirus impact: Never thought would see my city like this - Sourav Ganguly

Coronavirus impact: Never thought would see my city like this - Sourav Ganguly

cricket Updated: Mar 24, 2020 15:39 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
Sourav Ganguly poses for a photograph after taking charge as the new BCCI President.(PTI)
         

Locked at home amid the lockdown in West Bengal due to the coronavirus pandemic, BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said he never thought his city would wear a deserted look with virtually no one on the streets.

“Never thought would see my city like this .. stay safe .. this will change soon for the better ...love and affection to all ..” Ganguly said in a tweet with few pictures of some of the city’s iconic landmarks wearing an empty look.

 

People stayed indoors while police personnel hauled up those on the streets as a complete lockdown began in large parts of West Bengal, including the whole of Kolkata and eight districts continued to combat the spread of novel coronavirus infection.

The lockdown, christened ‘complete safety restrictions’, covers all municipal and district towns besides some rural areas in other parts of the state and started from from 5 p.m. on Monday. The lockdown is set to continue till Friday midnight.

On Tuesday, two more persons were detected coronavirus positive in West Bengal, taking the count of such cases in the eastern state to nine. So far, one of the patients in the state has succumbed to the disease.

Ganguly had earlier said that he can’t recall when he was last free at 5 pm in the evening.

READ: Former Australia cricketer picks the better all-rounder between Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes

“Amids all the corona virus scare .. happy to sit in the lounge at 5pm .. free... can’t remember when I did last ..” Ganguly had said in an Instagram post with a selfie.

The BCCI has asked its employees to work from home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has so far had 511 cases with 10 deaths.

