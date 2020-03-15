e-paper
Coronavirus: Social distancing hasn’t caught attention of people in Chennai yet - R Ashwin

Declared pandemic by the United Nations earlier this week, the coronavirus’ death toll has reached 6000 while infecting nearly 1,60,000 people across the world.

cricket Updated: Mar 15, 2020 22:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chennai
File photo of India's Ravichandran Ashwin.
File photo of India's Ravichandran Ashwin.(AP)
         

India cricketer R Ashwin is convinced that the recommended social distancing hasn’t caught the people of Chennai yet despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the world. “Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn’t seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia,” Ashwin tweeted. 

Declared pandemic by the United Nations earlier this week, the coronavirus’ death toll has reached 6000 while infecting nearly 1,60,000 people across the world. The affliction has so far claimed two lives in India with the number of positive cases reaching 107 till Sunday night.

Also read: I believe a sportsman doesn’t necessarily need a crowd to be spurred on: Ian Chappell

The pandemic has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sports events across the world, including the Olympic Qualifiers, European club football, the NBA in USA and cricket’s much-awaited Indian Premier League.

