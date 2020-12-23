e-paper
Home / Cricket / COVID-19 Impact: CA bans haircuts of Big Bash players

COVID-19 Impact: CA bans haircuts of Big Bash players

As per the protocols, CA has barred David Warner and Sean Abbott from from re-joining their Australian teammates ahead of the Boxing Day Test against India here.

cricket Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 22:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Photo of Sydney Thunder openers Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales
Photo of Sydney Thunder openers Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales(BBL/Twitter)
         

Cricket Australia has imposed a blanket ban on Big Bash players going out for haircuts, as part of stricter COVID-19 protocols issued in the wake of a fresh outbreak in Sydney.

As per the protocols, CA has barred David Warner and Sean Abbott from re-joining their Australian teammates ahead of the Boxing Day Test against India here.

According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, the duo was barred in order to not jeopardise the ongoing Test series against the visiting Indians.

“The governing body has also increased restrictions for BBL players, conscious of walking the tightrope that is playing a full domestic and international summer while dealing with the challenges of COVID-19 and in particular the recent NSW outbreak which has imperilled Sydney’s hopes of hosting the third Test as planned,” the report read.

According to a CA Queensland hub protocols document on December 21, the report states that personal appointments such as haircuts are no longer allowed.

“This contrasts with an earlier version of the protocols from December 1, when such appointments were permitted provided that face masks be worn when inside,” it read.

Other restrictions as peer the protocol includes a ban on eating out either indoors or outdoors. “Players and staff can still pick up take away food if it is pre-ordered but they must not wear their team uniform when doing so,” the report read.

The BBL started with matches in Tasmania and Canberra, with five clubs flying from Hobart to Brisbane earlier this week on a chartered flight. All the franchises are living in a bio-secure environment in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

