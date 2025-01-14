'Crack hai, kuch bhi bol deta hai': Former India cricketer on Yograj Singh's 'pistol' remark for Kapil Dev

Yograj Singh is a big talking point on social media after he claimed in an interview that he took a pistol to Kapil Dev's house and wanted to kill him after the 1983 World Cup-winning captain dropped him from the national side. This particular clip is gaining a lot of traction on social media. Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna reacted to Yograj Singh's ‘pistol and bullet remark’ for Kapil Dev, saying the former is “crack”. (Instagram/ANI )

Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna has reacted to the burning topic, saying Yograj, the father of Yuvraj Singh, has the habit of saying anything. He even called him “crack.”

Recently, Kapil Dev was also asked about the same comment. However, he refrained from commenting on the same. Instead, he reacted humorously, saying, “Who is Yograj Singh?”

"Wo kuch bhi boldeta hai yaar. Jaisa bhi hai, humara yaar hai. Kapil bhi janta hai wo kuch bhi boldeta hai. Happy Lohri kehke khatam kardo iss baat ko. (He says anything, he’s our friend. Even Kapil Dev knows he’s a bit of a crack and speaks without thinking. Just say Happy Lohri and forget about it)," Times of India quoted Surinder Khanna as saying.

"That was 1983, and now is 2025, my friend. Hi Yog, don’t do this stuff (laughs)," he added.

'Wanted to put a bullet through Kapil Dev'

While appearing on the podcast 'Unfiltered by Samdish', Yograj Singh said Kapil Dev's decision to drop him from the playing XI made him furious.

Yograj, who played six ODIs and one Test for India, then claimed that it was the presence of Kapil Dev's mother that stopped him from carrying out his plan to put a "bullet" through Kapil Dev.

“When Kapil Dev became captain, he dropped me for no reason,” Yograj said.

“I told him, ‘I want to put a bullet through your head, but I’m not doing it because your pious mother is standing here," he added.

Yograj Singh further said that this episode marked his exit from cricket, and it was then that he decided to shape the career of his son Yuvraj Singh.

It is essential to mention that Yograj Singh's comments are receiving a lot of flak on social media. His comments on the Hindi language and women not being fit for leadership roles have not gone down well with netizens.