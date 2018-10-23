Cricket Australia’s dual review findings post ball-tampering row to be released next week

Cricket Australia (CA) will publicly release the findings of the dual review panels which were formed in the wake of a massive ball-tampering scandal that sent shock waves through sporting world.

The findings are likely to be out by next week, cricket.com.au reported.

While one panel was formed to conduct players review, the other one was modelled to study the relationship between player behaviour and cultural, organisational and governance issues within Cricket Australia and team performance bodies nationwide.

The aim behind forming the panels was to understand circumstances that led to the ball-tampering scandal and ensure there is no repeat of such incidents.

Former skipper Steve Smith, along with former vice-captain David Warner, was barred from all international and domestic cricket for a year, while opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months by Cricket Australia for their roles in an attempt to scuff the ball during the third Test of the four-match series against South Africa, earlier this year.

