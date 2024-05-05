'Cricket bhi online khel lo': Fans furious as Gary Kirsten, on IPL duty, attends virtual call with Babar Azam and co.

Despite being roped in on a two-year contract by the PCB, Gary Kirsten is yet to join the Pakistan cricket team, as he is currently with Gujarat Titans who are participating in IPL 2024. Initially, Kirsten's announcement was well-received by fans, but their opinion has changed. Many Pakistan fans were left fuming when Kirsten decided to join a team meeting remotely. Gary Kirsten virtually attends Pakistan's team meeting.

As he is currently in India, the South African joined the meeting through video call, while the Pakistan players were physically present in a conference room.

PCB posted a video of the meeting on X, formerly known as Twitter. Fans flocked to the comments section to criticise the manner in which the meeting was taking place. One fan wrote, "How do players learn from a coach through a laptop screen?"

Meanwhile, another added, "There was a man called MICKEY ARTHUR who was the ONLINE ZOOM coach of Pakistan Cricket. That was the ruining moment of Pakistan Cricket. Hopefully Gary Kirsten will join the team soon. Most likely in ENG series."

One fan joked, "This is like Manager working from home but the entire team is asked to work from office."

Another said, "Only a stupid move, did foreign couch pay a commission to board officials for online coaching."

One fan said, “Cricket bhi online khel lo!”

Until Kirsten takes over the side, ex-Pakistan Test cricketer Azhar Mahmood will act as head coach of the team. Meanwhile, Kirsten hasn't confirmed a return date yet, and it depends on GT's performance.

According to a PTI report, a PCB official revealed that if GT fails to qualify for the IPL playoffs, Kirsten would be available for the England T20 series. He won't be present for Pakistan's Ireland tour.

Kirsten will be assisted by Mahmood, who will be his assistant coach. He will also be helped by batting coach Muhammad Yousuf and spin bowling coach Saeed Ajmal.