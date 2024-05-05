Heinrich Klaasen left fuming after being mobbed by SRH fans as chaotic scenes from Hyderabad mall go viral

Heinrich Klaasen has been in sensational form in IPL 2024. The wicketkeeper-batter, considered by many to be the best active T20 batter, has showcased his power-hitting abilities this season, and has destroyed bowlers with ease. He is SRH's second-highest run-scorer this season with 337 runs in 10 matches, at a strike rate of 189.32, and has also bagged three fifties. Heinrich Klaasen gets mobbed by fans.

Klaasen has won over fans in India with his boundary-hitting capabilities and it was perfectly summed up in a recent incident. Klaasen was in a shopping mall in Hyderabad with his teammates, and the crowd went berserk when they saw the cricketers. Klaasen, who was Jaydev Unadkat, was surrounded by fans, who were also chanting his name. The South African was visibly taken aback, as he is not used to such interactions with fans. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and Klaasen looked visibly frustrated.

In the video, Klaasen can also be seen requesting the crowd to calm down.

SRH are currently fourth in the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points in 10 matches. They face Mumbai Indians in their upcoming fixture on Monday, and will be aiming for a win.

SRH sealed a narrow one-run win against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in their previous fixture, which further showcased their ambitions for this season. Speaking after the match, SRH captain Pat Cummins said, "I am good, was an amazing game. That's T20 cricket. Anything can happen, Bhuvi executed that last ball. You try to take some wickets in the middle. Natarajan is a good yorker bowler, fortunately we got some wickets. Played some games here, thought 200 could have been chased down. He (Nitish Reddy) sums up the conditions pretty well, he's amazing, great in the field, gives some overs with the ball as well."