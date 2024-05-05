'Let's not get into that topic': Ashwin's blunt refusal on 'Sunil Narine' query while discussing Jasprit Bumrah's action

Sunil Narine has been simply sensational for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024. He is their second-highest run-scorer with 380 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 179.24. During the ongoing campaign, he has also smacked a ton and two fifties. Even in the bowling department, batters have found it hard to deal with him this season, and is fifth in the Purple Cap race with 13 wickets in 10 matches, at an economy of 6.72. R Ashwin spoke about Jasprit Bumrah and Sunil Narine.

This year, bowlers have found it tough to outperform batters and runs have come in plenty. In the leaderboard for the Purple Cap race, among the top-five wicket takers, only Jasprit Bumrah (6.25) and Narine have an economy less than 7. Bumrah is on top of the Purple Cap race with 17 dismissals in 11 games at an economy of 6.25.

Speaking on YouTube, Rajasthan Royals star R Ashwin hailed Bumrah and Narine, but also took a slight dig at the former West Indies player's bowling action, which has been questioned in the past and didn’t want to explain further.

"Bumrah has a really good unique point – He has got a distinct advantage compared to other pacers due to his release point. I won’t talk about Sunil Narine. It’s wrong according to my policy. Narine was also getting hit 2-3 seasons ago. This season he’s been outstanding. But let’s not get into that topic," he said.

Wickets have rarely come for the India veteran this season and he has only managed two wickets in nine games, at an economy of 9.00. But he has proved to be key in important moments and RR are also on top of the IPL 2024 points table. Meanwhile, Bumrah's sizzling form hasn't resonated with Mumbai Indians' performance this season. MI are bottom of the table with six points in 11 games. Meanwhile, Narine's KKR are second with 14 points in 10 fixtures.