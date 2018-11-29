‘Cricket is a team sport’: Ben Stokes hits back at Sanjay Manjrekar after ‘chef’ jibe

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has hit back at former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar for his comments after the Three Lions blanked Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded Test series. England thrashed the Islanders 3-0 in the series completed a resounding whitewash in Sri Lanka’s own backyard.

Following England’s 42-run in Colombo, Manjrekar had posted on social media: “So you have these hardworking chefs who have made a great dish. Someone comes and puts a little garnish on top and he gets all the credit. Moeen, Leach, Foakes are those poor chefs and Stokes the one with the garnish.”

One social media user brought this Tweet to the attention of Stokes and he hit back saying: “We don’t care about personal credit,and garnish is pointless on all food anyways,we care about winning,it’s a team sport and we won as a team #3-0 Cheers Sanjay.”

Manjrekar then pointed finger towards the English media and wrote: “Exactly my point! Hopefully certain people in your media also start thinking like this.”

Earlier, in the third Test, spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali took four wickets each to help bundle out Sri Lanka for 284 in their chase of 327. With the help of this victory, skipper Joe Root led England to their first overseas series sweep in 55 years.

It was a complete domination by the touring England side which clinched the one-day internationals 3-1 and the only Twenty20 match as well.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 15:44 IST