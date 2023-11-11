Cricket World Cup: Adam Zampa scripts new record for Australia, behind Muralitharan and ahead of Warne in legendary list

With Australia looking more and more like true title contenders, Adam Zampa saw his stunning form continue at the ongoing 2023 World Cup, as he set a new Aussie record. The leg-spinner took two wickets against Bangladesh in Pune on Saturday, and went past Brad Hogg's record tally of 21 dismissals from the 2007 edition, which was the highest by an Australian spinner in World cup history. Australia's Adam Zampa in action.(AFP)

Zampa is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament with 22 wickets. He levelled Hogg in the 17th over of the first innings, removing opener Liton Das (36). The spin maestro sent a drifting delivery onto middle and leg, pulling his length back. Das ended up directing it straight to Marnus Labuschagne at long-on for a catch.

Then he overtook Hogg in the 43rd over, taking the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim (21), as the wicketkeeper-batter failed to get the desired elevation and was caught by Pat Cummins at short mid-wicket region.

Zampa is now only behind Muttiah Muralitharan in the list of spinners with most wickets in single World Cup edition. The Sri Lankan legend scalped 23 dismissals in 2007. Meanwhile, Hogg is third, followed by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi (21 in 2011) and Shane Warne (20 in 1999).

Australia began the World Cup on a poor note and so did Zampa. He was wicketless in their opening seven-wicket defeat vs India in Chennai. He was very expensive against South Africa in their second match, which they lost. He took a wicket and leaked 70 runs. He staged a turnaround with a four-wicket haul vs Sri Lanka and since then took atleast three scalps in his next four games.

Speaking on Zampa's form, Australia spin bowling coach Danien Vettori said, "I think his control of his length has been the best that I’ve seen in this period of time, particularly through those three games where he took four wickets in a row and then against England."

"We all know the skills and the variations, but his ability to actually just land the ball on the spot time and time again gave most teams limited opportunities to attack him," he added.

