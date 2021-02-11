Crowds throng Chepauk for tickets, ignore social distancing norms
Ignoring all social distancing norms, the city's cricket-loving people on Thursday thronged the MA Chidamaram Stadium to collect their tickets for the upcoming second Test between India and England, resulting in chaos and confusion.
Although all ticket sales took place online, fans were required to pick their physical tickets from the stadium.
The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has allowed a 50 per cent crowd for the second India-England Test, marking entry of spectators for a sporting event in the country after nearly a year.
Throughout Thursday, social media was abuzz with reports about long queues outside the stadium and lack of social distancing by the crowds, but a TNCA official said things were sorted out after initial confusion.
"The TNCA had announced that tickets booked online for the second Test could be redeemed from February 11. However, they seem to have misunderstood it and came to the stadium resulting in crowds and confusion," the TNCA official told PTI.
The official also said the issuing of tickets would be smoother on Friday.
"Insane crowd at Chepauk for the retrieval of physical tickets. Friends standing in queue for the last couple of hours & the crowd hasn't moved an inch," a Twitter user posted.
Amid the blatant breach of social distancing norms, reports also emerged that a person had fainted after waiting in the queue for a long time.
Sources in the city police said that there was a huge crowd, adding the situation was managed well by the police personnel posted there.
Several Twitter users wrote about the confusion and chaos that prevailed around the stadium premises until the authorities brought things under control.
"Had a worst day in my life time, standing more than 6 hours in the que to redemption of my tickets for #INDvsENG test at #chepauk, returned with empty hands along with leg pain and frustration," a twitter user posted.
Hari Saravanan, an ardent fan of the game, said that a large number of people went to the stadium to redeem tickets.
A large number of people came to Chepauk (on Thursday), that's why there was confusion. Most people assumed that they could only redeem the tickets today only but that is not the case," he said.
He said he would be going to the stadium on Friday to redeem his tickets, adding the authorities had announced that the tickets could redeemed on Saturday, too.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fit Axar bowls to Kohli before batting in the nets, chances of Test debut bright
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has been a huge miss': Butcher highlights difference between India, England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England pacer Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test against India in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan hits record-breaking T20I ton against South Africa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crowds throng Chepauk for tickets, ignore social distancing norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak women's team's tour of Zimbabwe ends abruptly as airline suspends operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Steyn's latest tweet on Anderson's greatness is a mixture of humour and class
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Morgan to lead 16-member strong squad for T20I series
- Apart from Morgan, all-rounder Ben Stokes, experienced wicket-keeper batsmen Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow and top order batsman Dawid Malan comprise a strong line-up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bonner leads West Indies to 223-5 vs Bangladesh on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leach expects India to fight back, calls for being ‘mentally & physically' ready
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manoj Tiwary's 7-2 trap for Joe Root in second Test goes viral on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin and the England puzzle - Can the off-spinner dominate in Jadeja's absence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Did the right thing': Anil Kumble backs Wasim Jaffer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unadkat to lead Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox