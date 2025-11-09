CSK cautioned against trading ‘icon’ Ravindra Jadeja for RR's Sanju Samson: ‘They shouldn’t be letting go of…’

With the IPL 2026 Auction fast approaching, rumours are buzzing about a potential blockbuster trade between two former champions. Reports suggest that Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are exploring a swap that could see Ravindra Jadeja return to the Royals and Sanju Samson don the iconic yellow of CSK for the first time. The two teams had a forgettable last season, with Chennai finishing last, while the Royals were just above them, as they both are desperate to put themselves back on track for the next year. CSK told not to trade ‘icon’ Ravindra Jadeja for RR's Sanju Samson.(ANI and IPL)

Samson holds the record as RR’s all-time leading run-scorer, amassing 4,219 runs in 150 innings, a tally built on consistent performances across multiple IPL seasons. However, reports suggest that the wicketkeeper-batter has requested a transfer, prompting RR to explore a deal with CSK. According to a recent Cricbuzz update, CSK are open to swapping Jadeja for Samson, but Rajasthan are pushing to include an additional player in the trade package.

The report revealed that Rajasthan’s target for the additional player is South African prodigy Dewald Brevis, who joined the Chennai Super Kings camp midway through last season. Earlier this year, Brevis made headlines after fetching a record-breaking bid from Pretoria Capitals at the SA20 auction in September.

Also Read - CSK ‘seriously pursue’ Sanju Samson deal; RR unhappy with Ravindra Jadeja swap, ask for...: Report

Meanwhile, former batter Priyank Panchal has weighed in on the buzz surrounding the potential swap deal between CSK and RR. Panchal cautioned that trading a loyal match-winner like Jadeja would be a massive blunder for a franchise known for backing its legends.

"Trading Jadeja bhai for Sanju could be one of the bigger mistakes @ChennaiIPL could make. For a franchise known to sticking by their legends, they shouldn’t be letting go of someone who’s served them so tirelessly for so long, won multiple championships, and is an icon of team," Panchal wrote on X.

Mixed IPL 2025 for Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja had a mixed outing in the previous IPL season. While the star all-rounder couldn’t make a big impact with the ball—picking up only 10 wickets in 14 matches—he showed his worth with the bat, amassing 301 runs at a healthy strike rate of 135.59, often rescuing CSK in crunch situations. Meanwhile, the star all-rounder started his journey with the Royals in IPL and won the title with them in the inagural season.