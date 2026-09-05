Pakistan sent Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq back from England due to their behaviour issues: Report
According to a report, the decision to send Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq back was not solely based on their poor form.
It has now been close to a week since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent seven players and two coaches back home following defeats in the first two Tests against England; however, newer details continue to emerge regarding the shocking move. Senior stars such as Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha are among the players who were ordered to return to Pakistan. Test coach Sarfaraz has already been replaced by Mike Hesson, and the white-ball coach will oversee the proceedings for the third and final Test in Edgbaston.
Rizwan's form left much to be desired in the four innings he played, returning with 61 runs. The right-hander played horrendous shots in the Lord's Test, and his reading of the game came under scrutiny. On the other hand, Imam didn't bat in either of the innings of the Lord's Test after picking up a calf strain. However, much has been said about his injury, and many questioned his commitment after he didn't bat even once.
Agha captained Pakistan in the first Test in Babar's absence, but was dropped for the second Test and was then sent back for the upcoming contest. According to the news agency PTI, the decision to remove Rizwan and Imam from the squad was not based solely on form; it also involved behavioural issues in the dressing room.
Deep Dive
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The report also further stated that the trio of Agha, Imam and Rizwan will now be asked to appear before a committee to explain their conduct in connection with certain incidents during the West Indies and England tours.
The remaining players were asked to head back home at Hesson's request, as he wanted to try out some white-ball specialists. "The rest of the players sent back were done so on the recommendation of interim red-ball head coach Mike Hesson, who wanted to try out some players he had worked with in the white-ball camp," the source said.
The Aaqib Javed fiasco
The report further stated that the PCB are most likely to remove senior selector Aaqib Javed from the selection committee as Mohsin Naqvi plans a wider clean-up. Earlier this week, another selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, tendered his resignation; however, it's unclear whether the PCB has accepted it.
Misbah's resignation came after the PCB issued a show-cause notice to the selection committee, asking the reasons behind the selection of both Imam and Rizwan in the Test squad for the tours of the West Indies and England.
The PCB is currently planning on retaining Hesson as the permanent head coach but it all depends on whether he agrees to take up the job.
"If he doesn't agree, then the board will appoint someone else before the next home series against Sri Lanka in November," PTI quoted a source as saying.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More