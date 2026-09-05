Pakistan sent Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq back from England due to their behaviour issues: Report

Agha captained Pakistan in the first Test in Babar's absence, but was dropped for the second Test and was then sent back for the upcoming contest. According to the news agency PTI, the decision to remove Rizwan and Imam from the squad was not based solely on form; it also involved behavioural issues in the dressing room.

Rizwan's form left much to be desired in the four innings he played, returning with 61 runs. The right-hander played horrendous shots in the Lord's Test, and his reading of the game came under scrutiny. On the other hand, Imam didn't bat in either of the innings of the Lord's Test after picking up a calf strain. However, much has been said about his injury, and many questioned his commitment after he didn't bat even once.

It has now been close to a week since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent seven players and two coaches back home following defeats in the first two Tests against England; however, newer details continue to emerge regarding the shocking move. Senior stars such as Mohammad Rizwan , Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha are among the players who were ordered to return to Pakistan. Test coach Sarfaraz has already been replaced by Mike Hesson, and the white-ball coach will oversee the proceedings for the third and final Test in Edgbaston.

What behavioural issues led to the return of Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq from the England tour?

What behavioural issues led to the return of Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq from the England tour?

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The report also further stated that the trio of Agha, Imam and Rizwan will now be asked to appear before a committee to explain their conduct in connection with certain incidents during the West Indies and England tours.

The remaining players were asked to head back home at Hesson's request, as he wanted to try out some white-ball specialists. "The rest of the players sent back were done so on the recommendation of interim red-ball head coach Mike Hesson, who wanted to try out some players he had worked with in the white-ball camp," the source said.

The Aaqib Javed fiasco The report further stated that the PCB are most likely to remove senior selector Aaqib Javed from the selection committee as Mohsin Naqvi plans a wider clean-up. Earlier this week, another selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, tendered his resignation; however, it's unclear whether the PCB has accepted it.

Misbah's resignation came after the PCB issued a show-cause notice to the selection committee, asking the reasons behind the selection of both Imam and Rizwan in the Test squad for the tours of the West Indies and England.

The PCB is currently planning on retaining Hesson as the permanent head coach but it all depends on whether he agrees to take up the job.

"If he doesn't agree, then the board will appoint someone else before the next home series against Sri Lanka in November," PTI quoted a source as saying.