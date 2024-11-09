CSK CEO's candid admission on MS Dhoni keeping his cards close to his chest: 'Comes out at last moment'

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan asserted that the franchise has no plans to part ways with their former skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in the near future. Dhoni, who relinquished CSK's captaincy last season, was retained by the franchise for IPL 2025 as the uncapped player for INR 4 crore. The legendary wicketkeeper batter last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup, which made him eligible for the special uncapped rule for next year's retention. MS Dhoni will return to action in IPL 2025 as CSK retained him for INR 4 crore.(AFP)

In a conversation with former CSK star Ambati Rayudu, Viswanathan talked about Dhoni's potential last match in Chennai as he said as long the former skipper wants to play for them the doors are open for them.

"As far as Mahi bhai (brother) is concerned, you know he keeps everything to himself. It comes out at the last moment only. Knowing the passion he has for CSK, and also knowing the following he has, and he also mentioned in one of the interviews that he'll play his last game in Chennai, we're hoping that he will continue as far as CSK is concerned. As long as MS wants to play, the doors are open. Knowing him, his commitment, and his dedication, I'm sure he'll always take the right decision," said Viswanathan as a part of a discussion on Provoke TV.

Apart from Dhoni, CSK managed to retain their core Indian players, including Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (INR 18 crore), and Shivam Dube (INR 12 crore). Meanwhile, they retained Matheesha Pathirana as the lone overseas star with an INR 13 crore contract.

Kasi Viswanathan on CSK's retention for next season

The CSK further talked about managing to retain the core without having any hassle as he revealed that they had a discussion about the same with skipper Ruturaj, coach Stephen Fleming and Dhoni.

"As always, you (Rayudu) know better than me about the culture at CSK in the sense that we have always tried to have the core of the team. Initially, we had conversations with both Ruturaj the captain and also MS along with Fleming before we decided on the retentions. And, we were very clear that the players would help the team to grow, (those) who had stabilized the team in the previous years. It was very easy to decide on the retentions. Ruturaj, Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) who has had a great impact on CSK, and MS you don't have to talk about, and Shivam Dube which we had groomed and MS had groomed," he added.

"So, we thought we should stick with them. As all of us know, Pathirana is going to be a bowler who is going to be really useful for any team he goes (to), so we thought he'll be another one whom we can retain," he added.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,574 players while former pacer James Anderson has registered himself at a base price of ₹1.25 crore ahead of the IPL mega auction to be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.