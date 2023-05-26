‘CSK don’t want to see MI in IPL final': Gayle says momentum with Rohit's team ahead of Qualifier 2 vs GT

Former RCB opener Chris Gayle shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second qualifier at Ahmedabad, noting that playing in the Titans’ hometown could provide GT with a significant advantage. The West Indies legend, however, also acknowledged Mumbai Indians’ current momentum and suggested that if they reach the final, it would be a formidable challenge for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma along with teammates celebrate a wicket during the Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants of the Indian Premier League 2023, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI )

“They’re going to GT’s hometown, so that’s going to be a big plus for them. That’s something we have to take into consideration. But the momentum is now with Mumbai. Is Mumbai going all the way to the final? If they do, CSK doesn’t want to see a team like Mumbai," Gayle said on Jio Cinema.

MI lock horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the second qualifier in Ahmedabad as a place in the final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) awaits the victor.

GT topped the table after the league stage with ten wins from their fourteen games but lost the first qualifier to CSK at Chepauk. MI, on the other hand, finished fourth and made it to the Eliminator by beating SRH in their final game of the league stage and then crushed LSG by 81 runs to move one step closer to the final.

The batters have been the stars for MI this season and have helped the team win even after poor performances from the bowling unit, but In the Eliminator, the bowlers finally turned up and dominated the LSG batters to lead them to a confidence-boosting victory.

Batting first after winning the toss, MI put up a challenging 182/8 with Cameron Green (41 off 23) and Surya Kumar Yadav (33 off 20) as their top scorers. MI paceman Akash Madhwal then turned up the heat with memorable figures of 5/5 in 3.3 overs as LSG were bundled out for 101 in 16.3 overs.

MI have won their last two games and have won 4 of their last five now. After the win in the Eliminator, MI have became the side with most wins in IPL playoffs - 13 out of the 19 games. MI have also won two out of the three games they have played against GT in the IPL so far.

After the win over LSG, Gayle also commended Cameron Green’s superb batting display, acknowledging his pivotal role in setting the momentum for Mumbai Indians’ innings.

“Cameron Green batted superbly. He was first very deliberate, it was fantastic. It was a good wicket to bat on, the ball was actually coming on to the bat. Cam Green actually set the tone and set the momentum for Mumbai Indians batting.”

MI would hope to beat GT and CSK in Ahmedabad to clinch a record-extending sixth IPL title, while GT will hope to beat MI and CSK to clinch their second consecutive IPL title in front of their home fans.

